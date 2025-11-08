Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories!

It may be Friday, but investors can’t sign off early as there’s still plenty of stock market news worth reading today. Fortunately, TipRanks has all of that covered in the list below.
- Motorsport Games (MSGM) stock underwent a massive rally alongside its Q3 2025 earnings report.
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock gained after it received an upgrade from a top analyst.
- Globant (GLOB) stock climbed after the tech company was selected for an AI deal involving European football leagues.
- Nvidia (NVDA) stock slipped after the chip company’s CEO said there are no talks to sell AI chips in China.
- Rubico (RUBI) stock soared after the shipping company finished a public offering.
- SoundHound (SOUN) stock was down despite its Q3 earnings report coming in above estimates.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) stock plummeted after the clinical-stage company posted poor clinical trial results.
- BIO-key International (BKYI) stock soared after the security company announced a deal in the Middle East.
- Take-Two (TTWO) stock dropped despite increased analyst price targets.
- Conduent (CNDT) stock fell hard after the digital transformation solutions company failed to impress investors with its Q3 results.
- President Donald Trump celebrated news that Rep. Nancy Pelosi plans to retire.
- Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) stocks received updated coverage from Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma.
- Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock received a reiterated bullish rating and street-high price target.
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock was down even after the big data company posted strong Q3 results.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down ahead of a vote to reopen the government.
- Block (XYZ) stock suffered today as analysts cut price targets following the company’s Q3 earnings report.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su said the company has more large customers lined up for its AI GPUs.
