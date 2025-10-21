U.S. Stock Futures Gain as Earnings Push Markets Higher Today

U.S. stock futures trended higher on Tuesday morning, as earnings season attracted investor interest after several companies reported their Q3 results. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were up 0.02%, 0.04%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 8:24 a.m. ET on October 21.

Today’s movement extends a recent rally for U.S. stock futures, with all of the indices closing yesterday in the green. Apple (AAPL) was a large contributor to this gain, as the tech company’s shares closed trading on Monday up roughly 4%. In addition to that, investors are hopeful that the U.S. government shutdown will end soon.

Turning to trending stocks, beverage maker Coca-Cola (KO) and automaker General Motors (GM) gained in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings results. Another highlight this morning was crypto exchange operator Coinbase’s (COIN) deal to acquire on-chain capital-raising platform Echo for $375 million, marking its eighth such deal this year. Disney (DIS) slipped today alongside reports of above-average cancellations for Disney+ and Hulu.

