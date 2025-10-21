GM Earnings: General Motors Stock Races 8% Higher On EV Demand and Upgraded Outlook

Shares in auto maker General Motors (GM) roared 8% higher today on strong Q3 earnings results. The company reported revenues for the period of $44.26 billion compared with the $45.18 billion forecasted.

It revealed Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.80 versus the $2.27 expected.

GM also now sees full-year profits of between $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion compared with previous expectations of $10 billion to $12.5 billion.

