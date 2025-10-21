M&A News: Coinbase Acquiring Echo in 8th Deal this Year

Coinbase Inc. (COIN), which provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy, has announced another deal. COIN is paying around $375M to acquire Echo, a crypto-adjacent company. Echo is an on-chain capital-raising platform that allows investment in early-stage crypto projects.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

According to Coinbase, this deal will make it easier for companies to raise funds and expand. At the same time, it allows Coinbase to give investors early access to unique opportunities.

COIN’s 8th Deal of 2025

The current Trump administration has been crypto-friendly, reducing crypto regulation and dropping charges in crypto crime cases. Additionally, his family members have gotten involved in several high-profile crypto deals. This openness to crypto has likely promulgated Coinbase’s accelerated deal making.

The most significant of COIN’s 2025 deals was the acquisition of Dubai-based Deribit. Coinbase bought the crypto derivatives exchange for roughly $2.9 billion, in the largest crypto deal to date.

Is Coinbase a Good Stock to Buy?

COIN stock has risen by 38.5% year-to-date. The analyst consensus rating on COIN is a Moderate Buy, with 15 analysts giving it a Buy, 11 rating it a Hold, and 2 allocating Sells. The COIN stock 12-month forecast is $383.84, indicating an upside of 11.6% from current levels.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue