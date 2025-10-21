KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Stock Rallies on Strong Q3 Beats

Coca-Cola (KO) stock rallied on Tuesday after the beverage company posted its Q3 2025 earnings report. This report began with adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, which beat Wall Street’s estimate of 78 cents. It was also a 6% increase year-over-year from 77 cents.

Coca-Cola reported revenue of $12.46 billion for Q3 2025, which also came in above analysts’ estimate of $12.41 billion. The company’s revenue grew 5% year-over-year from $11.85 billion. This growth was powered by a 6% increase in price/mix and even concentrate sales.

Coca-Cola stock was up 3.14% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, extending a 12.38% year-to-date rally. However, KO stock has dropped 1.45% over the past 12 months.

Coca-Cola Guidance

Coca-Cola updated its full-year 2025 guidance in its most recent earnings report. It expects:

Organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%.

Comparable net revenue to include a 1% to 2% currency headwind and 1% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural changes.

An effective tax rate of 20.7% versus 18.6% in 2024.

Comparable currency-neutral EPS growth of 8%.

Comparable EPS growth of 3% versus $2.88 in 2024.

Comparable EPS percentage growth includes a 5% currency headwind and a 1% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural changes.

Free cash flow, excluding the fairlife contingent consideration payment, of at least $9.8 billion.

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola, said, “By offering choice across our total beverage portfolio and leveraging our franchise model’s unique strengths, we’re gaining ground and strengthening our leadership position. We’re confident we can deliver on our 2025 guidance while also working to achieve our longer-term objectives.”

Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Coca-Cola is Strong Buy, based on 14 Buy ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average KO stock price target of $78.86, representing a potential 15.23% upside for the shares. These ratings and price targets will likely change as analysts update their coverage following today’s earnings report.

