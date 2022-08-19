These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) topped the list on Friday, with its stock up almost 20% in the pre-market trading session. The stock gained over 19% after-hours on Thursday following the release of the company’s outstanding fiscal fourth-quarter results. The cloud-based software provider recorded a loss of three cents per share, narrower than the Street’s loss expectation of 14 cents and the year-ago loss of seven cents per share. Additionally, revenue soared 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $183.16 million.

Shares of outdoor cooking products supplier Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) were trading 12.6% higher in Friday’s early trade after closing 27.2% up on Thursday. The stock has witnessed significant volatility since the release of its fiscal third-quarter results on Monday. The latest jump could have been triggered by the trading of a record 20 million shares of the Illinois-based company on Thursday. This trading volume is nearly 31 times more than the stock’s average daily volume over the past year.

Next is Brazilian fintech firm StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE), which was down 12.3% at the time of writing on the news of the departure of its CFO, Marcelo Baldin. Board member Silvio José Morais has been named the Interim CFO. Meanwhile, StoneCo has also announced its second-quarter results.

Shares of Texas-based video games and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 10.2% in the pre-market session on Friday after losing 6.4% in the intraday trading on Thursday. There is no company-specific news that can explain the plunge in the stock price.

Finally, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) stock was 9.5% up at the last check. According to a recent SEC filing, British investment firm Qube Research & Technologies more than tripled its stake in the home-building company in the first quarter of 2022. Following the purchase of 24,407 shares, Qube now holds 36,018 shares of TMHC worth $980,000.

