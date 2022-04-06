GM and Honda Join Hands to Overtake Tesla

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

GM and Honda Join Hands to Overtake Tesla

General Motors (GM) and Honda (HMC) have teamed up to develop a series of cheap electric vehicles (EVs), counting on the strategy to help them overtake current market leader, Tesla (TSLA). 

American automaker GM has a global footprint. It makes a variety of vehicles under brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and Wuling. Honda is a Japanese multinational that not only builds vehicles, but also makes aviation and power products. 

Although GM and Honda have a substantial share of the gas-powered vehicle market, they lag behind in the EV market. In their latest collaboration, the companies have agreed to share their best in technology, design, and production strategies to give the world affordable EVs. They aim to offer electric cars that would cost less than the coming Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will start at $30,000.

GM and Honda Targeting a Popular Segment in the EV Race

In their effort to make EVs accessible to the masses and boost their sales in that category, GM and Honda plan to build compact crossover vehicles, which is the largest segment in the world, with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles. 

Tesla currently leads in global EV sales, giving it a market share of 14%. But most of the EVs produced currently are targeted at the luxury market. Thus, delivering cheap models may help GM and Honda grow their sales quickly and capture a bigger share of the EV market. The affordable EVs from the new GM-Honda partnership are expected to go on sale starting in 2027, beginning in North America.

GM CEO, Mary Barra, said, “By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.”  

Honda CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, said, ““Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles.”

GM and Honda Considering Advanced EV Battery Technologies

To further drive down the cost of EVs, GM and Honda are also looking at collaborating on EV battery technology as well. The companies are already independently working on advanced battery technologies, including the solid-state battery type. 

GM and Honda are longtime partners. For example, Honda is among the investors in the GM-controlled self-driving rideshare provider Cruise. Honda has tapped GM to build some of its upcoming EV models. The latest deal expands on their existing partnerships. 

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and three Holds. The average General Motors price target stands at $72.93 and implies upside potential of 76% to current levels. Meanwhile, GM shares have declined 32% year-to-date.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on General Motors, with 2.7% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to GM stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway for Investors

There is a strong demand for EVs, but these vehicles can be expensive to purchase. Making affordable EVs would enable GM and Honda to accelerate their sales and contribute to reducing their carbon footprint. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Roblox CEO’s Pay Package Increases More than 3,200%
Hertz Reveals How It Will Fund Polestar EV Purchase
Marathon Digital Dips Despite Positive Bitcoin Production News