Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

Story Highlights

SGFY, MSPR, AMC, TV, and HAIN stocks grabbed investors’ attention on Monday.

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Topping the list is Connecticut-based Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY), which gained almost 40% early Monday following reports of UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) bidding to acquire the healthcare technology provider. UnitedHealth is reportedly the highest bidder, with an offer price of over $30 per share.

Shares of healthcare claims recovery services provider MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) were trading more than 35% up at the time of writing. Today, the business updated numbers of the company’s healthcare members and ongoing projects. The stock had already closed 10.8% higher on Friday following the news of two corporate insiders increasing their stakes in the company. CEO John Hasan Ruiz has bought 75,000 shares of the company for $2.03 a piece. He now owns 140,534 shares of MSPR worth $285,284. Additionally, the company’s Chief Legal Officer Quesada Frank Carlos acquired 40,000 shares for $2.07 per share, taking his total holding to 98,909 shares, which is valued at around $204,741.

Next on the list is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock which slipped over 31% in Monday’s pre-market session after closing 6.6% down on Friday. The drop followed rival Cineworld’s (CNWGY) statement that it is considering strategic options to restructure its balance sheet.

Mexico-based Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) lost 15.1% before the bell following a recent price target cut by Diego M. Aragao of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to $8.50 (20.2% upside potential) from $11.50. The analyst maintained a Hold rating on the mass media company.

Lastly, natural foods and personal care products maker Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was down over 10% at the last check. A recent report said that in the first quarter of 2022, Commonwealth Equity Services reduced its stake in the company by 7.5%, or 1,063 shares. The stakeholder now owns 13,124 shares of Hain Celestial worth $451,000.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure

