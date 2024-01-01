BYD posts record sales quarter to challenge Tesla, Bloomberg says

Chinese automaker BYD Co. (BYDDF) sold 526,409 fully electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, meaning Tesla (TSLA) will need a record showing to maintain its No. 1 status when it unveils sales figures on Tuesday, Bloomberg’s Danny Lee reports. China’s best-selling car brand reported EV and hybrid sales of 340,178 in December – including 190,754 all-electric cars – aided by aggressive end-of-year discounting, according to an exchange filing Monday. In total, BYD sold 3.01M units in 2023.

