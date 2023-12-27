Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gains despite a Loss in Popularity

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gains despite a Loss in Popularity
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gains despite a Loss in Popularity

Story Highlights

Tesla’s popularity is on the decline in electric vehicles, but that may not matter in the next few years.

For those who are called upon to name an electric vehicle stock, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is probably the first on the list. However, there’s a growing chance that it may soon be only one of the first, as it recently lost its acclaim as the most popular electric vehicle maker out there to a Chinese electric vehicle maker, BYD (HK:1211) (OTC:BYDDF). This didn’t faze Tesla investors, however, who pushed Tesla up over 2% in Wednesday morning’s trading.

BYD has been billing itself for some time now as “the biggest car brand you’ve never heard of.” But for a growing number of buyers out there, that’s less the case than ever, as more and more buyers know the name. In fact, Tesla’s Elon Musk once disputed the notion he would ever find himself competing with BYD, noted one report. Now, he faces the exact condition he never thought would happen. BYD’s success, according to Snow Bull Capital head of China operations Bridget McCarthy, stems from the speed of its innovation, a field long thought dominated by Musk himself.

A Study of Differences

One key point of separation between Tesla and BYD, for example, stems from the market itself. Musk has asserted that consumers who can afford his vehicles in the current market are on the decline. But BYD, meanwhile, has aggressively pursued lower-cost options to the point where it offers half a dozen different electric vehicles priced less than the Model 3, at least in China. In fact, Musk recently ate his own words, noting in an interview that BYD’s vehicles are “…highly competitive these days.”

Yet, don’t count out Tesla yet; while most of Tesla’s revenue comes from electric vehicles—84% at last report—that could change in a little over three years. The new potential winner at Tesla? Self-driving vehicle technology, which could take over the lion’s share of Tesla’s revenue by 2027.

What is the Fair Price of Tesla Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 12 Buys, 13 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 132.51% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSLA price target of $243.59 per share implies 7.01% downside risk.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >