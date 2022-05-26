tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26

GDP Declined Worse than Expected in Q1

Last Updated 10:05AM EST

On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second estimate for the first quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP). The updated numbers suggest that GDP fell by 1.5% on an annualized basis, which is worse than the initial estimate of a 1.4% decline.

A big driver for this decline was a growing trade deficit as more goods needed to be imported to meet the strong consumer demand. Another driver was the downward revision of private inventory. However, most economists expect to see GDP growth in the second quarter.

On a more positive note, U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 210,000, which was better than the 215,000 expected. The initial jobless claims measures the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

This was an improvement over the 218,000 from the previous report. This is also a significant improvement from the same period last year that saw 441,000 initial jobless claims.

Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26

Stock futures were slightly up early on Thursday morning as investors processed the latest update from the Federal Reserve, as well as a weak guidance by tech stalwart Nvidia (NVDA).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.63%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.62% higher, as of 8:10 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures rose about the flatline by 0.3%.

The movements came after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting reiterated that the central bank will stick to its 50 basis point rate hikes multiple times this year. The update also mentioned that despite being hopeful of bringing down inflation, the Fed is not denying the possibility of financial instabilities that the rate hikes might bring.

On the other hand, in the stock market, Nvidia shares tumbled more than 6% in the after-hours trading, Wednesday, on a weaker-than-estimated Q2 outlook. The company is also expected to reduce hiring. Moreover, the extended trading session also saw data warehousing firm Snowflake (SNOW) plummet 11.07% on slimmer-than-expected operating margin guidance for Q2.

At the end of the regular market hours Wednesday, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.95% and 1.48%, respectively. The gains look promising and the indexes are expected to end the week on a positive note, after spending a long time in the red.

Shares of retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) climbed 9% after hours on Wednesday, after it reported top and bottom-line beats in Q1.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Macy’s (M), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Dollar General (DG) before the market opens on Thursday. Additionally, update on weekly jobless claims, and updated reading on Q1 GDP, and data on pending home sales are also lined up to be released on Thursday. These will give a better insight to investors about how the inflation is being handled by different sectors in the economy.

