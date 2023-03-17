Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise on Banks’ Bailout News

U.S. futures are in the green on Friday morning, as markets breathe a sigh of relief from the bailout of both Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG (DE:CSX) (NYSE:CS) and San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.15%, 0.13%, and 0.05%, respectively at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 17.

A consortium of major U.S. banks has injected $30 billion in deposits into the First Republic Bank to shore up its balance sheet and rescue it from a deposit flight. Similarly, the Swiss National Bank has agreed to lend Credit Suisse up to $54 billion to maintain its short-term liquidity. The banking crisis has been curtailed so far and markets surely hope that no other banks come under the radar.

All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting set for March 21 and 22, when the Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision. The Fed has to skillfully tackle the economic situation by keeping inflation in check while also ensuring that the ripple effects do not start serious problems in the economy.

Other macroeconomic data points expected today are the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index, and the industrial and manufacturing production numbers.

Similarly, European indices are also trading in positive territory today, after news of financial aid to both Credit Suisse and FRC restored confidence in the banking sector.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish in the Green

Asia-Pacific markets also followed suit, ending the trading day in the green on Friday. News of renewed faith in the banking sector buoyed a majority of indices. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day up 1.64%, 0.73%, and 0.75%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day in the green, up 1.20% and 1.15%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure