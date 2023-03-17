Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise on Banks’ Bailout News

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise on Banks’ Bailout News

U.S. futures are in the green on Friday morning, as markets breathe a sigh of relief from the bailout of both Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG (DE:CSX) (NYSE:CS) and San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.15%, 0.13%, and 0.05%, respectively at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 17.

A consortium of major U.S. banks has injected $30 billion in deposits into the First Republic Bank to shore up its balance sheet and rescue it from a deposit flight. Similarly, the Swiss National Bank has agreed to lend Credit Suisse up to $54 billion to maintain its short-term liquidity. The banking crisis has been curtailed so far and markets surely hope that no other banks come under the radar.

All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting set for March 21 and 22, when the Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision. The Fed has to skillfully tackle the economic situation by keeping inflation in check while also ensuring that the ripple effects do not start serious problems in the economy. 

Other macroeconomic data points expected today are the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index, and the industrial and manufacturing production numbers.    

Similarly, European indices are also trading in positive territory today, after news of financial aid to both Credit Suisse and FRC restored confidence in the banking sector.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish in the Green

Asia-Pacific markets also followed suit, ending the trading day in the green on Friday. News of renewed faith in the banking sector buoyed a majority of indices. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day up 1.64%, 0.73%, and 0.75%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day in the green, up 1.20% and 1.15%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Cut Losses as Nasdaq Closes Positive
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Lift Stocks Higher Following Inflation Report
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Cut Losses as Nasdaq Closes Positive
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Cut Losses as Nasdaq Closes Positive
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Lift Stocks Higher Following Inflation Report
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bulls Lift Stocks Higher Following Inflation Report
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >