Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Faces Murky Waters

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Faces Murky Waters

Story Highlights

Credit Suisse disclosed plans to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank. The news comes after the bank’s top investor did not provide further financial help.

The failure of two American banks has caused uncertainty about the future of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS), Switzerland’s second-largest bank. Credit Suisse recently announced its intention to borrow up to $54 billion (CHF 50 billion) from the Swiss National Bank in order to improve its liquidity position.

The funds will be borrowed under a covered loan facility as well as a short-term liquidity facility, which is fully collateralized by high-quality assets.

Simultaneously, the bank is making a cash tender offer to buy back senior debt securities. The offer applies to ten US dollar-denominated securities for up to $2.5 billion and four euro-denominated securities for up to €500 million.

The news comes after Credit Suisse’s major shareholder, Saudi National Bank, ruled out the possibility of providing additional financial support. As a result, the stock declined 14% on NYSE and 24% on the Swiss Exchange in yesterday’s trading session.

Is CS a Good Buy?

The Swiss lender’s prior involvement in scandals, leadership changes, and legal issues has long impacted the confidence of its shareholders. Moreover, the recent disclosure of “material weaknesses” in its 2002 annual report and liquidity issues adds to the company’s woes.

Analysts prefer to remain on the sidelines for now. Credit Suisse has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell. Nevertheless, they expect CS stock’s price to rise 95.4% in 12 months based on their $4.22 price target.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse Causes UK and European Banks to Plummet
Global MarketsCredit Suisse Causes UK and European Banks to Plummet
2h ago
CS
DB
Credit Suisse Craters after Top Shareholder Rules Out More Assistance
CS
Unusually active option classes on open March 14th
CS
ALLY
More CS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse Causes UK and European Banks to Plummet
Global MarketsCredit Suisse Causes UK and European Banks to Plummet
2h ago
CS
DB
Credit Suisse Craters after Top Shareholder Rules Out More Assistance
Market NewsCredit Suisse Craters after Top Shareholder Rules Out More Assistance
21h ago
CS
Unusually active option classes on open March 14th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open March 14th
2d ago
CS
ALLY
More CS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >