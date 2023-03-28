tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Mixed on Easing Banking Concerns

U.S. futures are mixed on Tuesday morning after banking concerns around the globe seem to fade away. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.12%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.02% and 0.14%, respectively at 5:40 a.m. EST, March 28.

Markets took a breather following the news that First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is buying a majority portion of failed bank Silicon Valley. Plus, FCNCA has the support of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for any losses that may arise.

Moreover, positive news from companies lifted traders’ sentiment. American lifestyle clothing company PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) posted better-than-expected Q4FY22 results. While the ride-sharing company, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has onboarded a new CEO to navigate the company.

Also, news that the Federal authorities are willing to expand additional lending support to the banking system boosted market sentiment. Additionally, CNBC reported that deposit flows from smaller regional banks to their bigger counterparts decreased over the weekend. 

Remarkably, speeches by Federal officials will take center stage this week as several officials voice their views on the likely future of monetary policy. Today, the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, will speak about the current banking failures and related government actions.

On the economic front, reports expected this week include personal consumption expenditures, consumer sentiment, home price data, and initial jobless claims for the week ending March 24.

Further, some of the major earnings releases expected this week include Walgreens Boot Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Meanwhile, European indices traded in positive territory today, following traders’ optimism over easing banking concerns. UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse averted a financial crisis in Europe. At the same time, positive affirmations about the soundness of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) (DE:DBK) helped ease investors’ jitters.  

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish Mixed

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading day mixed after markets breathed a sigh of relief on fading fears of the banking crisis.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended the day higher by 1.11%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down 0.19% and 0.87%, respectively.

Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices both finished the trading session up by 0.15% and 0.25%, respectively.

