Market News

Deutsche Bank Slumps after Bank Worries Loom

Shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) were on a downslide in pre-market trading on Friday after Reuters reported that the bank’s credit default swaps (CDS), a form of insurance for bondholders shot to a four-year high. Credit default swaps are financial swap agreements where the CDS seller compensates the buyer in case of a debt default.

According to the report, Deutsche’s CDS shot to 175 on Thursday which was its ” largest one-day gain on record,” citing Refinitiv data.

Moreover, the bank’s 7.5% additional tier (AT1) dollar bonds dropped by around $0.03 to 72.868 cents on the dollar, resulting in a yield up to 24%. Citing Tradeweb data, this yield is “more than double what it was just two weeks ago.”

 AT1 bonds have fallen in value after the Swiss financial regulator wiped out $17 billion of Credit Suisse’s (CS) AT1 bonds as a part of its merger with UBS (UBS). This contagion effect also hit UBS which was also down in pre-market trading on Friday.

Overall, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about DB stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and two Sells.

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

SNB plays down likelihood of Credit Suisse Swiss unit spin, Bloomberg reports
The FlySNB plays down likelihood of Credit Suisse Swiss unit spin, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
CS
UBS
UBS eyes shrinking Credit Suisse’s $10B shipping portfolio, WSJ reports
CS
UBS
The Never-Ending Banking Saga: AT1 Bonds Wipe-out in Credit Suisse and UBS Deal
CS
More CS Latest News >

