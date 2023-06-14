Stock Market News Today, 6/14/23 – Markets Jittery Ahead of the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision

U.S. Futures are trading mixed this morning, as traders gear up for the monetary policy announcement later in the day. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.24% and 0.18%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.09% at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 14.

The consumer price index (CPI) figures for May came in line with expectations, fuelling a rally in stock indices yesterday. Inflation in May grew a modest 0.1%, with a 4% increase for the past 12 months, the lowest in two years. Following the release, markets are positively expecting the Fed to pause the rate hike in today’s FOMC meeting. Currently, the interest rates are pegged in the range of 5% to 5.25%.

Additionally, markets will listen attentively to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech following the meeting, which might shed some light on the current state of the economy and the expected future course of action. Traders will also closely monitor May’s producer price index (PPI) data due this morning at 8:30 a.m., EST, as an important gauge of inflation. Experts expect a decline of 0.1% month-over-month.

Turning toward the news flashes, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) hits another major roadblock as a U.S. judge temporarily blocks the deal. The court has scheduled a two-day hearing, beginning June 22, to thoroughly examine the matter and consider all relevant evidence.

Interestingly, news related to Pride Month celebrations continues to do the rounds. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (NYSE:BUD) Bud Light has been dethroned from its position as America’s top-selling beer due to the backlash the brand has been facing since April for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. At the same time, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is fighting against the so-called “false claims” made by the Starbucks Workers United union, alleging the company is not allowing decorations for Pride Month.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green today, in anticipation of the U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics disclosed that U.K.’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% in April, in contrast to a 0.3% contraction registered in March, fuelling optimism that the nation will avoid a recession.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading session mixed today, on a mixed set of data. Economists are worried about China’s property sector weakness spreading to the other Asia-Pacific economies, and the possibility of a very slow recovery. The news sent Chinese stocks into a jittery trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended down by 0.54%, and 0.14%, respectively, while the Shenzhen Component index ended the day up by 0.26%.

In the meantime, Japan’s indices continue their upward spiral with Nikkei hovering over the 33,000 level, closing up by 1.47%. Similarly, the Topix index ended up 1.31%, marking its all-time high this year. Remarkably, Toyota Motor’s (NYSE:TM) stock touched a 16-month high, as shareholders reinstated the board with Akio Toyoda at the helm, and welcomed the company’s EV strategy.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure