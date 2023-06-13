Inflation Comes In-Line With Expectations

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Inflation Comes In-Line With Expectations

The inflation report was released today and indicated that all-items inflation increased by 0.1% in May, in line with expectations. Investors expect that this inflation report could finally convince Federal Reserve officials to hit the brakes on interest rate hikes after consumers have been bedeviled by rising inflation for the past two years.

On an annual basis, inflation was up by 4%, meeting economists’ forecasts and its lowest level in the past two years. Excluding the food and energy components, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in May, the same as in April, and again meeting expectations. On an annual basis, CPI, excluding food and energy ticked higher by 5.3%, meeting estimates. Home prices which comprise 33% of the CPI, were the largest contributor to the rise in inflation and rose by 0.6% in May as compared to 0.4% in April but the Fed expects these prices to decline later this year.

When it comes to airfare and lodging costs, these were on a rebound in May and were up by 0.8%. Used vehicle prices continued to be at the same level as in April at 4.4% but declined by 4.2% on an annual basis.

While inflation has declined, it is still far off from the Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%. Core inflation continued to be much stronger than headline inflation even as it takes into account fewer variables and does not include food and energy.

According to a CNBC report, citing CME Group data, traders expect the Fed to hit a pause on the rate hike at its FOMC meeting later this week with one final rate increase likely in July before a pause that is likely to last into early next year.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Futures Up after CPI Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Futures Up after CPI Data
11m ago
NDX
SPX
Bonso Crashes on Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting
NDX
BNSO
Stock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Futures Up after CPI Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Futures Up after CPI Data
11m ago
NDX
SPX
Bonso Crashes on Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting
Market NewsBonso Crashes on Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting
29m ago
NDX
BNSO
Stock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
17h ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >