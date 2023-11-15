Stock Market News Today, 11/15/23 – Futures Up as Traders Cheer the Cooling Inflation Print

U.S. Futures are climbing higher on Wednesday, continuing the optimism from yesterday’s CPI reading. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.42%, 0.31%, and 0.24%, respectively, at 4:22 a.m. EST, November 15.

Traders rejoiced the flat month-over-month inflation reading for October, pushing stocks higher in regular trade on November 14. The cooling inflation print means the Federal Reserve could stick to the pause in the rate hike cycle going forward. Further, the U.S. government’s efforts to avert a shutdown come Friday, November 17 were also appreciated by market participants.

Remarkably, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield fell sharply yesterday and is floating near 4.46% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $78.32 per barrel as of the last check. Meanwhile, traders anticipate quarterly results from Target (TGT), JD.com (JD), TJX Companies (TJX), Cisco (CSCO), Palo Alto (PANW), and XPeng (XPEV) among others today.

On the economic front, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October will be released today along with Retail Sales. Experts predict wholesale inflation to have grown by 0.1% in October and 1.9% on an annualized basis.

Remarkably, a slew of hedge funds released their holdings for the quarter ending September 30, in 13F filings yesterday, disclosing interesting additions/deletions to their portfolio. Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund took new stakes in insurer Allstate (ALL) and food distributor Sysco (SYY). At the same time, the hedge fund increased its stake in entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS). Also, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) disclosed that it has divested holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UPS (UPS), among others in Q3.

Further, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square increased its stake in Alphabet (GOOGL), while reducing exposure to Lowe’s (LOW). In other news, a U.S. Federal court ruled yesterday that social media companies namely Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), SNAP (SNAP), and Chinese company ByteDance cannot claim blanket protection under the First Amendment Act or Section 230. The rejection means that these social media platforms will fight courtroom battles alleging them of child addiction and health impacts.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher today following the enthusiasm in global markets. Also, inflation in the U.K. slowed to 4.6% in October, from 6.7% in September. This is the lowest inflation reading in the last two years.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices ended in the green today following their U.S. counterparts. Also, robust retail sales data and industrial production figures from China helped boost the markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended up by 3.92%, 0.55% and 0.71%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 2.52% and 1.19%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure