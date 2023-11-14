tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 11/14/23 – Futures Inch Higher with CPI Data in Sight
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/14/23 – Futures Inch Higher with CPI Data in Sight

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Tuesday morning as traders anticipate the key CPI data today. Also, the much-awaited meeting between the Presidents of the U.S. and China will unfold in San Francisco today.

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Tuesday morning as investors anticipate October’s inflation data. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.23%, 0.14%, and 0.03%, respectively, at 3:00 a.m. EST, November 14.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due for release this morning with expectations pegged at a 0.1% month-over-month increase. Meanwhile, on an annualized basis, CPI is expected to have risen by 3.3%. At the same time, core CPI (excluding food and gas) figures are pegged at a 0.3% increase in October and 4.1% for the twelve months. A hotter-than-expected report could trigger the Federal Reserve to reconsider its interest rate stance.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.62% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $78.42 per barrel as of the last check. Investors also await quarterly results from home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD), before the bell today.

Remarkably, energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced yesterday that it is aiming to become a large supplier of lithium, which is a crucial component in EV (Electric Vehicle) batteries. Also, aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) stock gained yesterday after Emirates Airlines confirmed an order for 95 Boeing aircraft worth $52 billion at the Dubai Airshow. Further, China is considering ending its freeze on Boeing when the country’s President Xi Jinping meets U.S. President Joe Biden this week at the APEC summit, pushing the shares higher.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed today as traders await the Eurozone’s preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data for the third quarter today.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Higher on Tuesday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended in the green today as markets look forward to U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s President XI Jinping’s meeting in San Francisco today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 0.09%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended up by 0.31% and 0.17%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.34% and 0.37%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Stock Market News Today, 11/14/23 – Futures Inch Higher with CPI Data in Sight
