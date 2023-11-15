Buffett’s Berkshire Sells JNJ and UPS Stocks; Should You Follow?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Buffett’s Berkshire Sells JNJ and UPS Stocks; Should You Follow?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buffett’s Berkshire Sells JNJ and UPS Stocks; Should You Follow?

Story Highlights

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold JNJ and UPS stocks during the third quarter. However, investors could look for other parameters to form investing strategies.

In the latest 13F filing, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed that it has divested holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and UPS (NYSE:UPS), among others, during the third quarter. This decision by the firm to unload these stocks could be interpreted as a bearish signal. Nonetheless, it is best for retail investors to analyze stocks on multiple parameters. Savvy investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tools to enhance their decision-making process and make well-informed investment choices.

With this backdrop, let’s check what the future holds for these stocks.

What is the Outlook for JNJ Share?

Johnson & Johnson recently delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. However, the pharmaceutical giant’s MedTech division is battling an unfavorable product mix and commodity inflation, which is hurting its margins and keeping analysts cautiously optimistic about its prospects. 

JNJ stock has received 12 Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. While analysts are cautiously optimistic, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Negative on JNJ stock. Nonetheless, the stock sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. It’s worth noting that the shares carrying a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have easily outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin over the past several years. Meanwhile, the average JNJ stock price target of $176.95 implies 19.84% upside potential from current levels.

Is UPS Stock Expected to Rise?

UPS stock has underperformed the broader markets so far this year. Factors such as a challenging global macro environment and uncertainties in U.S. labor have negatively affected shipment volumes. Despite these headwinds, UPS’ emphasis on generating high-quality revenues has increased revenue per piece, indicating positive growth potential. Additionally, the company’s efforts to enhance productivity, favorable base rates, and customer and product mix improvements have left analysts cautiously optimistic about its future prospects.

UPS stock has received eight Buy, 11 Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. While analysts are cautiously optimistic, the Insider Confidence Signal is Negative on UPS stock. Nonetheless, the stock sports an “Outperform Smart Score of eight” on TipRanks. At the same time, the average UPS stock price target of $168.30 implies 17.55% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line 

Monitoring the trades of major hedge funds can assist retail investors in creating their investment plans. It’s worth noting that when top hedge fund managers buy or sell stocks, it’s usually viewed as either a positive or negative sign. But, for retail investors, it’s essential to carefully consider different factors like recommendations from Wall Street analysts, insider transactions, and fundamental and technical indicators when planning for long-term investments. To improve decision-making, they can use TipRanks’ valuable tools, such as Smart Score and Expert Center.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Buffett’s Berkshire Sells JNJ and UPS Stocks; Should You Follow?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >