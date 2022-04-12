Is Twitter Expecting Stellar Quarterly Performance?

Billionaire Elon Musk’s stake in Twitter (TWTR) has amassed a lot of buzz from both sides of the pole. What are his motives? How much will he interfere in its decision-making process? Will he takeover Twitter? and so on. However, no one knows for sure until the horse tells the tale himself. One thing is certain, Musk is a fan of Twitter and will continue to exercise his freedom of speech through tweets.

Whether or not Musk will change Twitter’s future for the better, the news of his stake and taking a seat on the Board has definitely lifted Twitter’s website visits to unprecedented levels. A lot of people have visited Twitter’s website in the last couple of days to see what the gung-ho is all about! The good news for Twitter is that the uptick in website visits has been steadily growing in the first quarter.

After hovering around 7 billion to 8 billion total website visits over the last four quarters, the TipRanks Website Traffic Tool shows that in Q1FY22, total visits to the Twitter website jumped to 11.15 billion. This is a tremendous jump for a company that has been striving to make ends meet.

Remarkably, Twitter’s steps to screaming out its existence amongst the growing competition for social media attention have paid off.

In March, Twitter’s Website Traffic Tool showed that the total global estimated visits to its website increased by a whopping 140.05% to 6.03 billion. Similarly, year-to-date website traffic growth grew by 35.61% year-over-year to 11.15 billion visits.

This robust website traffic for Q1FY22 was supported by ~9.2 billion visits on mobile and ~2.0 billion visits on desktop. However, the TWTR stock price has fallen by 10.5% over the same period.

In its Q4FY22 results, Twitter missed both earnings and revenue estimates and also gave weak guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that fell short of expectations. Twitter has been undertaking steps to boost its presence on social media, with NFT Profile pictures, accelerated share buyback, and experimenting with the “Shops” feature to gain a share in the U.S. social commerce market.

Twitter has been struggling to monetize its user base over the past couple of months. Its largest shareholder to date, Musk, has also suggested that Twitter reduce the subscription fee for its Blue premium account, do away with advertising, and enable cryptocurrency Dogecoin acceptance as a form of payment.

Twitter is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 results on April 28, 2022, before the market opens. The increased number of website visits in Q1 as displayed by the TipRanks Website Traffic tool should translate into a reasonably good quarterly performance for Twitter.

As has been experienced in the past, a higher number of website visits reflects a good quarterly performance. This tool should be used as a pre-indicator of the earnings results for a company, along with knowledge of the overall macro-economic environment. The TipRanks Website Traffic tool has given investors an unprecedented edge and helped them outsmart the market.

Wall Streets’ Take

Due to Twitter’s dull quarterly performance, analysts on the Street have a Hold consensus rating on the TWTR stock based on eight Buys, 18 Holds, and two Sells. The average Twitter price forecast of $45.58 implies over 3% downside potential to current levels. The TWTR stock has gained over 10% year-to-date, with most of it accumulated over the past month.

Concluding Thoughts

After witnessing sluggish user growth over the last couple of quarters, Twitter’s website visits prove that the unreported quarter is set to beat all expectations. The stock is also trading at almost a 50% decline from its all-year high, which seems like a reasonable entry point for investors looking to get a hold of the social media company’s shares. Moreover, with Musk having a significant interest in the company’s performance, the stock is deemed to have a bright future hereon.

