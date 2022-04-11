Tesla CEO Elon Musk Turns Down Twitter Board

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Turns Down Twitter Board

Social networking company Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has revealed that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the company’s largest shareholder, will not join its board of directors.

Last week, Twitter disclosed that Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake in the company. 

Shares of Twitter closed 3.75% lower on Friday. 

Background 

Following the disclosure of the acquisition, Musk was expected to join Twitter’s board of directors on April 9 after agreeing not to increase his stake to more than 14.9% before 2024. However, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal tweeted on Sunday night that Musk has decided not to join the Twitter board.

Agarwal commented, “We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become official effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board.” 

Agrawal said that although the Board was excited to welcome Musk, he believed his decision was “for the best,” adding, “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.” 

Elon Musk’s Suggestions 

Following the announcement of the acquisition, Elon Musk came up with a number of suggestions for the social media giant’s Blue premium subscription service. He suggested that the company should reduce the subscription fee, restrict advertising, and include the cryptocurrency dogecoin as an optional form of payment. 

Twitter Blue, the company’s first subscription service, was launched in June 2021. It offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis, and is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. 

Twitter has refrained from commenting on Musk’s suggestions.

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $54 (16.81% upside potential) on Twitter. 

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on eight Buys, 18 Holds, and two Sells. The average Twitter stock forecast of $45.58 implies that shares are fully priced at current levels, with 1.41% downside potential over the next 12 months. Shares have decreased 34.76% over the past year. 

Website Traffic  

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), offers insight into Twitter’s performance in the first quarter.  

According to the tool, for the first quarter of 2022, total global visits to twitter.com are estimated to have increased by 48.97%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 

Related News: 
CrowdStrike Secures Another Milestone; Shares Rally 
JPMorgan & EVgo Charged Together to Enhance EV Adoption 
Tilray Gets Greener with Surprise Quarterly Profit