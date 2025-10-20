United States Antimony Proposes Acquisition of Larvotto Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 19, 2025, United States Antimony Corporation announced a proposal to acquire 100% of Larvotto Resources Limited, an Australian company, through a scheme of arrangement. This acquisition aims to create one of the largest antimony producers outside China, offering Larvotto shareholders a significant premium and the chance to be part of a more diversified group. USAC has already acquired 10% of Larvotto’s shares and sees this move as a strategic fit to enhance its position in the critical minerals industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UAMY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call insights, despite financial performance challenges and a poor valuation. The company’s strategic growth initiatives and revenue expansion are significant positives, but profitability and cash flow stability need improvement.

More about United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC) is a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, primarily selling in the U.S. and Canada. The company processes third-party ore into antimony oxide, metal, and trisulfide, and recovers precious metals like gold and silver. USAC also mines and processes zeolite, used in various industrial applications, at its Idaho facility. Recently, the company has been expanding its operations by acquiring mining claims and leases in Montana, Alaska, and Ontario, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 10,562,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

