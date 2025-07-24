Regency Centers Acquires Shopping Centers in California

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Regency Centers ( (REG) ).

On July 24, 2025, Regency Centers announced the acquisition of five shopping centers in Orange County, California, for $357 million. This strategic move enhances Regency’s presence in a supply-constrained market and aligns with their capital allocation objectives, potentially boosting their 2025 earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (REG) stock is a Buy with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Regency Centers stock, see the REG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REG is a Outperform.

Regency Centers scores highly due to robust financial performance and positive earnings call insights. The valuation is reasonable given its strong dividend yield, although the P/E ratio suggests a premium. Technical analysis indicates a neutral position without clear momentum signals.

More about Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a leading national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban areas with strong demographics. Their portfolio features properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and top-tier retailers, making them a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 1,070,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.05B

