Provident Financial Services Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

An update from Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Provident Financial Services, Inc. reported its third-quarter earnings, highlighting a net income of $71.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company achieved record revenues for the second consecutive quarter, driven by growth in earning assets and deposits, and improved operational efficiency. The commercial and industrial loan portfolio saw significant growth, and total deposits increased by $387.7 million. Despite a provision for credit losses, the company maintained strong asset quality, with non-performing assets improving to 0.41% of total assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (PFS) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The stock’s valuation is attractive, offering a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, which slightly tempers the overall score.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. The company offers a range of financial products including commercial and industrial loans, commercial mortgage loans, and deposit products, with a market focus on growing earning assets and deposits while maintaining strong asset quality.

Average Trading Volume: 584,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

