Provident Financial Services Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenue

Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ) has provided an update.

Provident Financial Services reported record revenue for the second consecutive quarter, totaling $221.8 million for Q3 2025, driven by net interest income and non-interest income. The company saw significant growth in its commercial and industrial loan portfolio and improved asset quality, with non-performing assets decreasing to 0.41% of total assets. The tangible book value per share increased, and the company maintained a stable core funding base, reflecting a strong financial position and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (PFS) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The stock’s valuation is attractive, offering a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc., founded in 1839, is a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in New Jersey. It operates 140 branches across New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of New York, offering diversified revenue streams from wealth management and insurance. The company is focused on digital channel evolution and technology infrastructure, with strong capital, high asset quality, and consistent results.

Average Trading Volume: 584,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

