PROG Holdings Sells Vive Receivables for $150 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from PROG Holdings ( (PRG) ).

On October 20, 2025, PROG Holdings‘ subsidiary Vive Financial LLC sold approximately $165 million in receivables to Fortiva Funding LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, for about $150 million in cash. This transaction is part of PROG Holdings’ strategy to improve capital efficiency and focus on its core businesses, including Progressive Leasing and the BNPL platform, Four Technologies. The company reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $595.1 million and net earnings of $33.1 million, highlighting strong performance in its Progressive Leasing segment despite economic pressures. The sale of Vive’s portfolio is expected to enhance PROG Holdings’ financial flexibility and support its long-term growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRG) stock is a Buy with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PROG Holdings stock, see the PRG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRG is a Outperform.

PROG Holdings’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors contributing to its overall score. The company’s ability to generate cash and manage its portfolio effectively supports its growth prospects. However, technical indicators suggest caution, and challenges highlighted in the earnings call, such as GMV decline and increased SG&A expenses, pose risks.

To see Spark’s full report on PRG stock, click here.

More about PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings, Inc. is a fintech holding company that operates through its subsidiaries, including Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build. The company focuses on providing leasing and financial services, with a significant emphasis on its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, Progressive Leasing, and other direct-to-consumer channels.

Average Trading Volume: 407,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.26B

See more data about PRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue