MoneyMe Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth and Expands Product Offerings

The latest update is out from MoneyMe Ltd. ( (AU:MME) ).

MoneyMe Ltd. reported strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026, with a significant increase in loan originations and a 26% growth in its loan book to $1.65 billion. The company’s gross revenue rose by 15% to $58 million, driven by high-quality, predominantly secured assets. MoneyMe has also made strides in product and technology developments, including the launch of Autopay for private car sales and enhancements to its risk-based pricing models. These efforts have led to improved credit metrics, such as a reduction in net credit losses and an increase in average credit scores. The company’s strategic focus on sustainable returns and operating efficiency, supported by AI deployment, positions it well for future growth and expansion in the financial services market.

MoneyMe Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing personal loans, credit products, and innovative financial solutions. The company is known for its secured and unsecured lending offerings, with a particular emphasis on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and expand its market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 590,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$84.01M

