LIC Housing Finance Ltd Reports Steady Q2 FY2025-26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd ( (IN:LICHSGFIN) ) has shared an announcement.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd reported its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, showcasing a net profit after tax of Rs. 1353.87 crores and total disbursements of Rs. 16313 crores. The company’s outstanding loan portfolio reached Rs. 311816 crores, with a net interest margin of 2.62%. The results indicate a steady growth in revenue from operations and individual home loan disbursements, despite a decline in project loan disbursements. The financial performance reflects the company’s stable position in the housing finance sector, with implications for continued growth and stakeholder confidence.

More about LIC Housing Finance Ltd

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a prominent player in the housing finance industry, primarily offering home loans to individuals and project loans. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to facilitate home ownership and real estate development.

Average Trading Volume: 59,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 322B INR

Learn more about LICHSGFIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue