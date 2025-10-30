Keyera Corp. Schedules Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Keyera Corp. ( (TSE:KEY) ) is now available.

Keyera Corp. announced the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results scheduled for November 14, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KEY) stock is a Buy with a C$53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keyera Corp. stock, see the TSE:KEY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KEY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KEY is a Outperform.

Keyera Corp. scores well due to strong earnings call highlights and solid valuation metrics. Financial performance is stable, though recent revenue and cash flow challenges need addressing. Technical analysis suggests caution with bearish momentum, but valuation and strategic growth initiatives provide a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:KEY stock, click here.

More about Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. operates a Canadian-based energy infrastructure business, focusing on natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing, as well as iso-octane production and sales. The company is known for its industry-leading condensate system in Alberta and provides fee-for-service energy solutions across North America, emphasizing ethical, safe, and environmentally responsible operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,164,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.52B

For a thorough assessment of KEY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue