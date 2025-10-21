China Railway Group Initiates A Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Railway Group ( (HK:0390) ).

China Railway Group Limited has announced the first repurchase of certain A shares through centralized bidding trading, with an expected repurchase amount ranging from RMB800 million to RMB1,600 million. This strategic move, aimed at reducing the registered capital, involves the use of self-owned funds and a special loan, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0390) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Railway Group stock, see the HK:0390 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited operates in the infrastructure construction industry, specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company focuses on railway, highway, and urban rail transit projects, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 30,671,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142.8B

For a thorough assessment of 0390 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue