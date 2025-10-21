Will Palantir Continue to Beat the Market? One Top Investor Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Will Palantir Continue to Beat the Market? One Top Investor Weighs In

Will Palantir Continue to Beat the Market? One Top Investor Weighs In

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has taken the investing world by storm, and its share price has risen by over 2,000% during the past three years.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Palantir seems to be standing at the forefront of the emerging AI revolution, with a slew of high-profile clients from both government and industry.

The company’s Q2 2025 earnings report provided fresh fodder for PLTR bulls, with revenues surging by 48% year-over-year. No longer just catering to the U.S. security sector, Palantir grew U.S. commercial revenues by 93% year-over-year in the last quarter.

Palantir is guiding for additional growth, with CEO Alex Karp predicting that Q3 2025 will reflect the highest sequential quarterly revenue increase in the company’s history.

Does this mean that PLTR’s continued ascent is a foregone conclusion? Though he readily acknowledges Palantir’s incredible journey thus far, top investor Will Healy isn’t feeling so confident about what the future holds.

“Although anything can happen with Palantir stock over the next three years, its prospects for beating the market during that time frame are doubtful,” predicts the 5-star investor, who is among the top 3% of stock pros covered by TipRanks.

Healy notes that the company’s valuations are through the roof, with its Price-to-Earnings ratio approaching 600x.

“The valuation metrics show how far removed Palantir has become from its fundamentals,” the investor adds.

That doesn’t leave much of a cushion for investors, explains Healy. For instance, even if the company doubled its profits over the next three years while its share price remained static, its Price-to-Earnings ratio would still be close to 75x.

Moreover, Healy cautions that these metrics are setting PLTR up for disappointment, as even “objectively solid results” might not be enough to prevent its share price from sliding downward.

For this investor, this configuration makes Palantir too risky to approach in the near term, and maybe even for the next few years.

“With the valuation arguably in ‘bubble’ territory, other stocks offer a more likely path to market-beating gains over the next three years,” sums up Healy. (To watch Will Healy’s track record, click here)

Wall Street is also taking a cautious approach when it comes to PLTR. With 13 Holds far outpacing 4 Buys and 2 Sells, PLTR carries a consensus Hold (i.e. Neutral) rating. Its 12-month average price target of $157.65 implies losses of ~13% in the year ahead. (See PLTR stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement