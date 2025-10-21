Invigorate Your Investing with Robinhood Strategies and the Robinhood Legend Trading Platform

Robinhood (HOOD) is a fintech company that operates a cutting-edge electronic trading platform. Through its affiliated entities, investors can trade a multitude of assets on Robinhood’s platform, including stocks, options, futures contracts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies. The platform is loaded with state-of-the-art trading and investment tools, empowering investors to make well-informed and timely decisions.

Robinhood regularly introduces new features designed to enhance the trading experience and provide additional tools for investors.

Today, we’ll take an in-depth look at Robinhood’s latest offerings: Robinhood Strategies and Robinhood Legend.

Robinhood Strategies

Robinhood Strategies is the company’s new digital advisory service that delivers a portfolio tailored to your personal finance goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Robinhood Strategies provides active management, meaning they make timely portfolio decisions based on changing market conditions. Robinhood Strategies recommends a portfolio which it manages on a client’s behalf, providing detailed explanations and market context.

The service targets customers who typically rely on robo-advisors, but Robinhood’s service takes a comprehensive approach to investing. Your portfolio is actively managed by a team of experts with over 45 years of combined experience. The service also provides access to Monte Carlo simulations so the client can model the impact that market conditions could have on their managed account, and the likelihood of various investment outcomes.

Robinhood Strategies offers all the essential features of an interactive portfolio, including the ability to track portfolio performance over time and across asset classes, dive deep into individual holdings, understand the key drivers of portfolio returns, and set up recurring investments with ease.

What’s more, if you are in a portfolio that includes single stocks, Robinhood Strategies lets you toggle up to three stocks on or off, allowing you to keep your portfolio aligned with your preferences.

Robinhood Strategies is available for a modest annual management fee of 0.25%, with a yearly cap of $250 for Robinhood Gold members. This means Robinhood Gold customers pay zero management fees on every dollar over $100,000 (per account). Robinhood Gold is a subscription-based membership program, available for $5.00 a month.

Finally, Robinhood Strategies aims to maximize tax efficiency when managing your accounts, and will make available a tax loss harvesting strategy at the end of the calendar year.

Robinhood Legend: Enjoy a Sleek Browser-Based Desktop Trading Experience

Robinhood Legend is a powerful, browser-based desktop trading tool available free to anyone with a Robinhood account. Robinhood Legend is designed for active traders who prefer to use a desktop’s large screen, viewing multiple charts and data points simultaneously.

The robust platform allows you to perform deep technical analysis with dozens of technical indicators, drawing tools, custom intervals, and intuitive charts. You can monitor the market by displaying up to 8 charts in a single window and execute trades within seconds with just a single click, helping you execute quickly on market movements.

Robinhood Legend also allows you to sync symbols across watchlists, charts, and other widgets; thus, changing one automatically updates the others.

You can easily catch the pulse of the market with real-time data updated at sub-second intervals. Robinhood Legend also lets you customize your layout or choose from preset layouts, while enabling seamless trades directly from your watchlist, charts, or options chain.

Robinhood Legend comes absolutely free with your Robinhood account. It does not incur any equity options contract fees (other fees may apply).

Unlock the Benefits of Robinhood Strategies and the Robinhood Legend Platform today.

Disclosure:

TipRanks is a non-client promoter (“Promoter”) of Robinhood Strategies. Promoter received compensation of $2,000 for publication of this article, creating an incentive to positively promote the product. The Promoter is not affiliated with Robinhood Strategies or its affiliates. No fees or other amounts will be charged to Robinhood Strategies clients in connection with, or as a result of, the Promoter’s activities. All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Nothing in this article should be construed as a solicitation, offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security or pursue any investment strategy. Investment advisory services provided by Robinhood Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Robinhood Legend is a separate service from Robinhood Strategies. Robinhood Financial LLC (“RHF”) (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC (“RHS”) (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer and provides brokerage clearing services. RHF and RHS are separate but affiliated entities.

