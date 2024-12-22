Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased over 3.8 million ordinary shares recently. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors in the financial market may find this buy-back activity noteworthy as it can influence stock prices and investor perceptions.
