Air T Announces Acquisition of Regional Express Holdings

Air T ( (AIRT) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Air T, Inc. announced its entry into a process to acquire Regional Express Holdings Limited, a regional airline in Australia. The acquisition involves Air T’s indirect subsidiary acquiring all outstanding capital stock of Rex, pending necessary approvals. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, but it is subject to numerous conditions, including court approval, and there is no assurance of completion.

Spark’s Take on AIRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIRT is a Neutral.

Air T’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and valuation. The company’s negative profit margins and high debt levels are major concerns. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, but the lack of profitability and unattractive valuation weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

More about Air T

Average Trading Volume: 2,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $59.44M

