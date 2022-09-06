tiprankstipranks
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Australian shares are set to open lower, following further interest rate rises announced by the RBA yesterday.

Pre-market breakdown

Australian shares are set to open lower, with ASX futures down 0.88%, to 6,778.0 nearing 6:30am AEST.

It comes after yesterday’s market drop in the aftermath of the Reserve Bank (RBA) of Australia’s decision to raise interest rates for a fifth consecutive month, increasing the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35%.

The market continues to take cues from RBA Governor, Philip Lowe, who has signalled further rate hikes ahead, as he works to return inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time.

The S&P/ASX200 was down 25.70 points or 0.38%, and sitting at 6,826.50 by close of yesterday’s trading.

Overseas, Wall Street sustained losses, with major stock indices finishing in the red in overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 0.54%, 0.4%, and 0.72%, respectively. Like Australia, US market movements are being driven by the anticipation of further rate rises.

The Australian dollar was sitting near US67.30c at the local close, down around 1%.

Spot gold was sitting at $US1,701, down 0.74% approaching 7am AEST. Iron ore was down 0.7% to $US97.30 a tonne. Oil prices were down around 3%, sitting at $US92.8 per barrel. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down just over 4%, dropping to $US18,952.

On the agenda

The Australian Industry Group is releasing the Performance of Services Index figures at 8:30am AEST.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will present the latest Gross Domestic Product figures at 11:30am AEST.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

