tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) rides out a tumultuous year to score TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” rating

Story Highlights

AGL Energy has earned a “Perfect 10” TipRanks Smart Score. While AGL Energy shares now trade below the takeover price the board rejected this year, analysts remain mostly bullish on the stock.

Australian electricity provider AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) has earned its place in TipRank’s “Perfect 10” Smart Score rating club, amid a tumultuous year, marked by leadership shakeups and a failed takeover bid.

The TipRanks Smart Score tool ranks shares on a one-to-10 scale, offering a gauge into their potential to deliver returns below or above market averages. Historically, shares with a “Perfect 10” score label have outperformed the market.

AGL’s rocky year so far

The energy wholesaler and retailer has made several changes in both its board and management team, some attracting criticism. For example, Mike Cannon-Brookes, the largest shareholder in AGL Energy, pushed back against the appointment of Patricia McKenzie as the company’s board chair.

The company also parted ways with its CEO Graeme Hunt. AGL is on the hunt for a top executive, but for now CFO Damien Nicks is handling that role on an interim basis.

Early in the year, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures teamed up in a takeover bid for AGL Energy. They offered to purchase the company at AU$7.50 a share for a total value of AU$5 billion. AGL Energy’s board knocked back the offer.

The company has also announced plans to drop coal from its power plants by 2035, about a decade earlier than its previous coal exit target.

AGL Energy share price prediction

Currently trading under AU$7.30, AGL stock has dropped below the rejected takeover price. AGL Energy shares have declined about 10% in the past three months, but they have gained nearly 20% year-to-date. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, AGL stock is a Moderate Buy. The average AGL share price prediction of AU$8.63 implies over 18% upside potential.

AGL Energy insiders, such as directors and executives, are backing their stock. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Positive. AGL corporate insiders have collectively purchased shares worth around AU$313,000 in the past three months.

Concluding thoughts

In addition to offering a robust upside potential, AGL stock also offers an above-average dividend yield of more than 4.2%. The company’s modest 13% payout ratio also signals that the dividend program is sustainable.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:AGL

Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the ASX stocks that lie within
Stock Analysis & IdeasInterest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the ASX stocks that lie within
3d ago
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
More AU:AGL Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AU:AGL

Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the ASX stocks that lie within
Stock Analysis & IdeasInterest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the ASX stocks that lie within
3d ago
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
7d ago
More AU:AGL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
AMD
Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
LEVI
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
NDX
SPX
Oil Closes Higher as Momentum Continues
CVX
LNG
Google Launches Pixel 7 Phones and Pixel Watch
GOOG
HeartBeam to Bring 24/7 Heart Monitoring with Smartwatch Connectivity
BEAT
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Atlis Motor Remains Volatile Post IPO
AMV
WISeKey Soars After Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth
WKEY
More Market News >