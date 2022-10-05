tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Oil Gains as OPEC+ Agrees on Biggest Production Cut Since April 2020

After yesterday’s rally, WTI crude oil closed 1.43% higher, at $87.76, after OPEC+ agreed to a production cut of about 2 million barrels a day. This is a figure that may sound daunting but may not have a substantial impact in an already-weak macro environment.

A price cap on Russian oil from the E.U. could lend strength to oil as well. Further, U.S. stocks of oil declined by almost 1.8 million barrels in the week ended September 30.  

In the meantime, Exxon expects its Q3 numbers on October 28 to see an impact from lower liquids prices and margin constraints in energy products.

U.S. natural gas also closed higher by 1.46% to $6.93 but is still down significantly over the past month.

Here are some stocks that could be affected by this news:

  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
  • United States Oil Fund LP (USO)
  • ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
  • Exxon Mobil (XOM)
  • Chevron (CVX)
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
  • United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)
  • Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVX

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is It Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasChevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is It Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
1d ago
CVX
Oil Strengthens Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting
CVX
LNG
Oil Surges Higher on OPEC+ Move
CVX
LNG
More CVX Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on CVX

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is It Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasChevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is It Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
1d ago
CVX
Oil Strengthens Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Market NewsOil Strengthens Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting
2d ago
CVX
LNG
Oil Surges Higher on OPEC+ Move
Market NewsOil Surges Higher on OPEC+ Move
2d ago
CVX
LNG
More CVX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) September Sales Growth Reflects Resilience
COST
Waves of British firms closing as SME debt hits near-record levels
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) CFO steps down, sending shares up
Brazil Approves Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Buyout of Activision
ATVI
MSFT
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
ATCO, Canadian Utilities Expand Renewables Operations Through Accretive Acquisition
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
NDX
SPX
More Market News >