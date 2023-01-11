Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?

Story Highlights

Auto stocks have witnessed a significant pullback on lower demand. The weak economic environment spells more trouble for the companies operating in the auto space.

The U.S. auto industry marked its worst decline in 2022. Besides for production headwinds, rising interest rates took a toll on demand. Further, a recent Wall Street Journal report highlighted that the challenges for auto companies aren’t likely to abate soon, with falling prices hurting profitability.

The U.S. Fed’s hawkish stance and the looming threat of a recession are likely to pressure consumer spending and auto sales in the short term. To support volumes, EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced discounts in December 2022. Given the challenges, more automakers could announce incentives to boost sales that will negatively impact their profit margins and stock prices.  

The WSJ report highlighted that rising interest rates would impact used vehicle sales more than new ones. This implies that shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), which provides an online platform for buying and selling used cars, could remain under pressure despite being cheap.

As for General Motors (NYSE:GM), which defied the industry challenges and delivered 3% growth in U.S. sales in 2022, the pricing pressure could drag margins lower

Amid ongoing issues, let’s take a look at what TipRanks’ data indicates about them. 

Why is CVNA Down?

CVNA stock has lost more than 97% of its value in the past year, reflecting lower demand due to rising interest rates and vehicle price depreciation. It has received one Buy, 15 Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $14.71 implies 232.81% upside potential. 

TipRanks’ data shows that insiders capitalized on the correction in CVNA stock. Insiders bought CVNA stock worth $2.7M last quarter. Meanwhile, it has received a positive signal from hedge fund managers. Overall, Carvana has a Neutral Smart Score of four. 

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tesla stock dropped over 65% in one year. Meanwhile, it sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating, reflecting 20 Buy, nine Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $251.448 implies 111.59% upside potential. 

Thanks to the pullback, hedge fund managers have acquired 1.1M shares of Tesla in the last three months. The buyers include Cathie Wood of ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK). TSLA stock carries a Neutral Smart Score of seven on TipRanks. 

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy?

Despite solid performance amid a tough operating environment, GM stock fell about 40% in one year. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. Further, analysts’ average price target of $43 implies 15.87% upside potential. 

Our data shows that hedge funds sold GM stock in bulk in the last three months. Per the data, hedge funds sold 6.4M shares of General Motors. Meanwhile, GM has a Neutral Smart Score of four. 

Bottom Line

Rising interest rates and a weak economic environment could impact the demand for and sales of vehicles in 2023. Meanwhile, pricing pressure could weigh on the margins and stock prices. Though shares of these companies have corrected quite a lot, their Neutral Smart Score implies they could perform in line with broader market averages. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
2d ago
F
GM
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
F
GM
Unusually active option classes on open January 6th
M
BA
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
2d ago
F
GM
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
2d ago
F
GM
Unusually active option classes on open January 6th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open January 6th
5d ago
M
BA
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >