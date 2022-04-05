Workday Releases Details of its Dublin Expansion Plan

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Workday Releases Details of its Dublin Expansion Plan

Workday (WDAY) is expanding its European team based in Dublin, Ireland. WDAY stock rose more than 2% on April 4.

Workday provides software for handling finance and human resources tasks. The company established its European headquarters in Dublin in 2008 and currently has a team of 1,700 people there. It plans to add 1,000 more jobs in the city over the next two years, for roles ranging from product development to engineering to sales and customer services.

Workday to Build Dublin Campus Near University

As part of the expansion, Workday plans to construct a new headquarters campus at a site adjacent to Technological University Dublin. Workday joins American multinationals such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), Mastercard (MA), and Microsoft’s (MSFT) LinkedIn that have also set up campus-style bases in Dublin, according to a Reuters report.

Workday’s Dublin campus will sit on a site purchased from Ireland’s Health Service Executive. Ireland is a favorite base for many multinationals, partly because of its low corporate tax rate, according to Reuters.

“As importantly, we will be able to engage more deeply in our local educational and community programmes, including our Stem partnership with Technological University Dublin, which will help to upskill young people ranging from primary school age to third-level education,” the Irish Times quoted Workday’s Senior Vice President, Chris Byrne.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 20 Buys and one Hold. The average Workday price target stands at $306.67 and implies upside potential of 26.2% to current levels. Shares have declined about 8% year-to-date.

Hedge Funds

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in WDAY is currently Very Positive, as 18 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 1.1 million shares in the last quarter.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Amazon Jumps on Key Roku Deal Renewal
Now, Citi Looks at Bahrain for Divestment
Enhphase Enhances Global Capacity with Flex