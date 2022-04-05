Now, Citi Looks at Bahrain for Divestment

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Now, Citi Looks at Bahrain for Divestment

Financial services major Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) recently revealed that it will be selling off its consumer banking business in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank B.S.C.

Following the news, shares of the company remained almost static to close at $52.76 in Monday’s extended trade.

The deal, which includes Citi’s retail banking, credit card and unsecured lending businesses, is likely to close in the second half of 2022. Post the sale, Ahli United Bank will offer employment to Citi’s consumer employees.

Citi has been exiting its consumer businesses in some markets of the Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Last week, it divested its consumer business in India to Axis Bank Limited in an all-cash deal worth $1.6 billion.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Legacy Franchises at Citi, Titi Cole, said, “This is a positive outcome for our colleagues and our clients in Bahrain, and our top priority is to manage and support them through a seamless transition to AUB. We are proceeding with the same consideration for our remaining consumer exit markets.”

Stock Rating

Recently, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $70, which implies upside potential of 32.6% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on nine Buys, seven Holds and one Sell. Citi’s average price target of $73.44 implies upside potential of 39.1% from current levels. Shares have declined 27.4% over the past year.

Negative Sentiments

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on Citi, as 1.3% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks decreased their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Ryanair Issues Upbeat Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Toyota Releases U.S. Vehicle Sales Figures
Robotiques Broadens its Portfolio with Vuzix Smart Glasses