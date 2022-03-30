Citi’s India Divestment Plan Takes Shape

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Citi’s India Divestment Plan Takes Shape

Citigroup (C) has agreed to sell off its consumer businesses in India to Axis Bank Limited in an all-cash deal worth $1.6 billion. The announcement is a part of Citi’s plans to exit from its consumer banking franchises in 13 markets across Asia and EMEA.

New York-based Citigroup is a financial services holding company. Shares of Citi have tanked 9.8% so far this year.

As per the agreed terms, Citi will be selling all its credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans businesses to Axis Bank. Further, the sale comprises Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.

Citi plans to keep its institutional client businesses in India and continue to serve them.

Upon completion, about 3,600 Citi employees, working in its consumer business, will be transferred to Axis Bank as part of the deal.

Further, the deal is expected to release about $800 million of allocated tangible common equity. Citi expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.

Citigroup Earnings

The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84 for Q1 2022 on April 14. Citigroup stock earnings beat estimates in three quarters of 2020 and all in 2021. Given the impressive earnings history, Citi will likely beat estimates again in Q1.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, nine Holds and one Sell.

Insider Trading

Based on recent corporate insider activity, sentiments seem very negative. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders selling their shares of Citigroup.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Uber and bp Team Up, Will They Deliver?
Mighty Micron Manages Quarterly Earnings Mastery
Why Did Nielsen Holdings Rise Over 20%?