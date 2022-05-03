tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did SOS Stock Jump Almost 40% on Monday?

Shares of Chinese blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider SOS Ltd. (NYSE: SOS) closed 39.7% higher on Monday after the company reported outstanding results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

The rally continued and the stock was trading 6.8% higher in the pre-market session on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Revenue increased a whopping 612% year-over-year to $357.8 million, and gross profit rose to $21.1 million from $13 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.018 per share, compared to earnings of $0.009 per share in the previous year.

CEO Comments

Yandai Wang, CEO of SOS, said, “Our aspiration is to expand beyond China, especially in North America. We are in the process of building a leading supercomputer center in North America which will provide customers with cryptocurrency mining capacity & hosting service.”

About SOS

SOS is engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations like cryptocurrency mining. It is also considering expanding into cryptocurrency security and insurance.

The company uses big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, satellite, and 5G networks as the base of its marketing data, technology, and solutions for the insurance and emergency rescue services segments.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
SolarEdge Edges Up on Mixed Q1 Results
What Pulled Chegg Stock Down 32% on Monday?
AGCO Executes Agricultural Automation Acquisition