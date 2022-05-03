Why Did SOS Stock Jump Almost 40% on Monday?

Shares of Chinese blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider SOS Ltd. (NYSE: SOS) closed 39.7% higher on Monday after the company reported outstanding results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

The rally continued and the stock was trading 6.8% higher in the pre-market session on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Revenue increased a whopping 612% year-over-year to $357.8 million, and gross profit rose to $21.1 million from $13 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.018 per share, compared to earnings of $0.009 per share in the previous year.

CEO Comments

Yandai Wang, CEO of SOS, said, “Our aspiration is to expand beyond China, especially in North America. We are in the process of building a leading supercomputer center in North America which will provide customers with cryptocurrency mining capacity & hosting service.”

About SOS

SOS is engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations like cryptocurrency mining. It is also considering expanding into cryptocurrency security and insurance.

The company uses big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, satellite, and 5G networks as the base of its marketing data, technology, and solutions for the insurance and emergency rescue services segments.

