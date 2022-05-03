tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

AGCO Executes Agricultural Automation Acquisition

Global agricultural machinery and precision ag technology provider AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has acquired JCA Industries in an effort to boost its development of automated and autonomous machines.

JCA develops autonomous software for use in agricultural machines and related replacement parts.

Management Weighs In

The Chairman, President, and CEO of AGCO, Eric Hansotia commented, “The purchase of JCA is another important addition to our precision agriculture capabilities…JCA is one of the most advanced developers of autonomous machine technologies for off-road OEMs, and this acquisition will accelerate AGCO’s delivery of machine automation and autonomous systems that improve farmer productivity.”

Importantly, the strategic move bolsters AGCO’s engineering and software development expertise.

Moreover, today AGCO is expected to report its first-quarter numbers during market hours. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.91. In the comparable year-ago period, AGCO posted earnings per share of $2 versus the Street’s consensus estimate of $1.13.

Analyst’s Take

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $169 from $164.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy Consensus rating on AGCO based on six Buys and two Holds. The average AGCO price target of $161 implies 25% upside potential from current levels. That’s on top of the nearly 10% share price gain so far in 2022.

Closing Note

This strategic move by AGCO is important as it impacts farming yields. It comes at a time when fertilizer prices are soaring, and countries are resorting to shoring up food reserves in the wake of global shortages and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The recent ban on the export of palm oil by Indonesia is a case in point.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Chevron Slips 3% Despite Strong Q1 Results
Why Did AbbVie Stock Fall Despite FDA’s Approval?
Why Does Warren Buffett Favor Occidental Petroleum?