U.S. Stock Futures Rise as November Trading Kicks Off, Palantir (PLTR) Earnings on Deck

U.S. stock futures were higher on Sunday night as trading for the new month began, with investors looking ahead to Palantir’s (PLTR) earnings report due November 3. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were up 0.3%, 0.33%, and 0.19%, respectively, at 11:51 p.m. EDT on November 2.

The uptick followed a strong October on Wall Street, where all three major indexes ended higher. The S&P 500 rose 2.3%, the Dow gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 4.7% jump, boosted by continued strength in artificial intelligence stocks and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Investors are also watching Washington closely as the U.S. government shutdown drags on, delaying key economic data such as the monthly jobs report.

Earnings season continues to drive market sentiment. So far, more than 300 S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter earnings, with over 80% beating expectations, according to FactSet. This week, more than 100 additional companies are set to report, including AI-focused names like Palantir and AMD (AMD).

Other major earnings to watch include Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Uber (UBER), Pfizer (PFE), Rivian (RIVN), Qualcomm (QCOM), Lucid Group (LCID), McDonald’s (MCD), IonQ (IONQ), Robinhood (HOOD), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Archer Aviation (ACHR), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), among others. These reports could offer key insights into both sector strength and the broader economy.

