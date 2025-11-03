Palantir (PLTR) Q3 Earnings on November 3: Options Traders Expect a 10.48% Swing

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Palantir (PLTR) Q3 Earnings on November 3: Options Traders Expect a 10.48% Swing

Palantir (PLTR) Q3 Earnings on November 3: Options Traders Expect a 10.48% Swing

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is set to report its third-quarter earnings on November 3, and the options market is expecting a volatile reaction. Based on options pricing, traders are expecting an 10.48% move in either direction after results, which is lower than Palantir’s average post-earnings move (in absolute terms) of 16.8% over the past four quarters.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The 10.48% move suggests that investors are bracing for sharp swings as they look for updates on AI contracts, government deals, and commercial growth in the upcoming report.

What Is Wall Street Expecting from PLTR’ Q3 Earnings?

Analysts expect the company to report strong top- and bottom-line numbers, driven by rising demand for the company’s AI Platform (AIP). Wall Street expects PLTR to report earnings of $0.17 per share, up 70% from last year.

Also, revenues are expected to increase nearly 50% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Notably, AMD has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company missed earnings estimates just once out of the previous nine quarters.

Analyst’s Take Ahead of Q3

Ahead of the Q3 print, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterated his Buy rating on Palantir with a $200 price target. The five-star analyst said Palantir is on a “golden path” and could become the next Oracle (ORCL) in the years ahead. He noted that the company is improving its products, hiring top talent, and expanding globally, strengthening its position in the fast-growing AI market.

Ives highlighted new partnerships as key growth drivers. Palantir’s deal with Snowflake (SNOW) connects its AI platforms for faster, more secure model building, while its tie-up with Nvidia (NVDA) adds Blackwell architecture to AIP, enhancing AI performance for clients.

Ives said these partnerships could help Palantir win more enterprise AI deals and expects U.S. commercial revenue to rise over 85% in fiscal 2025, backed by strong AIP adoption and growing demand across industries.

Is PLTR a Good Stock to Buy Now? 

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on PLTR stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, 13 Holds, and two Sell recommendations. The average PLTR stock price target of $158.41 implies 20.98% downside risk from current levels.

See more PLTR analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement