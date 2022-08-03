These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) tops the list with its stock trading 46.6% up in Wednesday’s pre-market trading session. Shares of the Hong Kong-based company closed 238.1% higher on Tuesday and 17.5% on Monday. The financial services firm has not announced any major development recently that can explain this uptrend.

Following its disappointing second-quarter results, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) lost 21.7% early Wednesday. The Texas-based online dating service provider recorded a loss of 11 per share, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57 and the year-ago profit of $0.46 per share. Even though revenues rose 12% year-over-year to $794.5 million, they fell short of analysts’ expectations of $804.33 million.

Singapore-based AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) was trending 18.7% higher at the time of writing. Shares of the AMTD IDEA Group’s subsidiary gained 126.3% on Tuesday to close at $1,679. HKD stock has been rising consistently since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

Next on the list is Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), which slipped almost 13% in Wednesday’s early trade. The company reported revenues of $727.8 million, lower than the Street’s estimate of $730.65 million. The solar inverter manufacturer released its second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Lastly, shares of California-based software company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) were trading 11.3% up at the last check. The stock was riding high on upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues grew 50% year-over-year to $180.6 million, beating the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Further, the loss of 46 cents per share came in narrower than analysts’ loss estimates of 60 cents a share.

