tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

Story Highlights

AMTD, MTCH, HKD, SEDG, and AYX stocks showed the maximum price movement on Wednesday. 

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) tops the list with its stock trading 46.6% up in Wednesday’s pre-market trading session. Shares of the Hong Kong-based company closed 238.1% higher on Tuesday and 17.5% on Monday. The financial services firm has not announced any major development recently that can explain this uptrend.

Following its disappointing second-quarter results, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) lost 21.7% early Wednesday. The Texas-based online dating service provider recorded a loss of 11 per share, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57 and the year-ago profit of $0.46 per share. Even though revenues rose 12% year-over-year to $794.5 million, they fell short of analysts’ expectations of $804.33 million.

Singapore-based AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) was trending 18.7% higher at the time of writing. Shares of the AMTD IDEA Group’s subsidiary gained 126.3% on Tuesday to close at $1,679. HKD stock has been rising consistently since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

Next on the list is Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), which slipped almost 13% in Wednesday’s early trade. The company reported revenues of $727.8 million, lower than the Street’s estimate of $730.65 million. The solar inverter manufacturer released its second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Lastly, shares of California-based software company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) were trading 11.3% up at the last check. The stock was riding high on upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues grew 50% year-over-year to $180.6 million, beating the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Further, the loss of 46 cents per share came in narrower than analysts’ loss estimates of 60 cents a share.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AYX

Press ReleasesAlteryx Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
15h ago
AYX
Alteryx Stock: Be Prepared for More Downside Potential
AYX
Taking Stock of Alteryx’s New Risk Factor
AYX
More AYX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AYX

Press ReleasesAlteryx Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
15h ago
AYX
Stock Analysis & IdeasAlteryx Stock: Be Prepared for More Downside Potential
12d ago
AYX
Market NewsTaking Stock of Alteryx’s New Risk Factor
5M ago
AYX
More AYX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Community Health Jumps 7% As a Key Insider Loads up on the Stock
CYH
Waste Connections Ups 2022 Outlook on Strong Q2 Performance
WCN
AMD’s Weak Q3 Projections Shake Investor Confidence
AMD
BP’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Declares Dividend Hike & Buybacks
BP
Saylor Exits CEO Role After MicroStrategy Posts $1B Loss
MSTR
Nikola to Acquire Romeo for $144M; Stock Pops 4%
RMO
NKLA
SoFi Q2 Results Beat; Stock Soars 8%
SOFI
JetBlue Stock Price Dropped 6%. Here’s Why.
JBLU
PayPal Soars More Than 11% on Splendid Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
PYPL
More Market News >