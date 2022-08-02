These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Topping the list is Hong Kong-based financial services provider AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD), which jumped 214% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday. The stock rose 17.5% on Monday to close at $2.08. However, there is no company-specific news to explain the upward price movement.

Digital media firm Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was trading almost 32% up at the time of writing, after closing over 31% higher on Monday and 50% on Friday. The stock has been very volatile since its listing on the NYSE last month.

Next on the list is visual search engine Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS), which gained more than 20% early Tuesday. The stock surged on the news that New York-based Elliott Investment Management became the largest shareholder in the California-based company.

AMTD IDEA Group’s subsidiary AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) was trending nearly 20% up at the last check. Shares of the financial media firm closed 85.4% higher on Monday, after gaining more than 122% on Friday. Based out of Singapore, HKD has been on the upswing since the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on July 15.

Finally, shares of offshore contract drilling services provider Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) soared 16.2% in Tuesday’s early trading hours on the back of a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The Swiss company’s loss of 10 cents per share beat the Street’s loss estimate by three cents per share. Transocean had recorded a per-share loss of 18 cents in the same quarter last year.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

