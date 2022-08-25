These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) topped the list on Thursday, with its stock down more than 66% at last check. The dip is witnessed ahead of the company’s 3-for-1 stock split, which comes into effect today. Shareholders of record on August 17 will get two additional shares for each share they own. The decline could be an adjustment in the stock price following the credit of additional shares into shareholders’ accounts after the market closed on Wednesday.

Shares of Montana-based Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) jumped 17.6% in Thursday’s early trade on the back of strong fiscal second-quarter revenues and guidance. Revenues increased 83% year-over-year to $497.25 million, beating the consensus estimate of $467.4 million. The cloud-computing company expects product revenue to lie in the range of $500 million to $505 million in the third quarter and $1.905 billion to $1.915 billion in the Fiscal Year 2023.

Next comes software firm Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), which lost 10.4% before the bell. Despite reporting excellent results for the fiscal second quarter that ended July 31, the stock plunged following a reduction in the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 to $3.65 billion from $3.9 billion expected earlier.

California-headquartered Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gained almost 9% in the pre-market session on Thursday after closing 2.6% higher on Wednesday. According to a recent report, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in the biopharmaceutical company by 7.8% (13,100 shares) in the first quarter. Following the purchase, the central bank of Switzerland owns 180,600 shares of Fate worth $7 million.

Lastly, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was trading 8.7% up at the time of writing, riding on upbeat fiscal second-quarter results. Revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, beating the Street’s expectation of $1.22 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.65 per share, higher than the consensus estimate of $1.57 per share and the year-ago figure of $1.21 a share.

