TipRanksStock Market NewsIS NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

Story Highlights

Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session.

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Healthcare platform Signify Health, Inc.(NYSE: SGFY) tops the list, as the stock gained 18.3% in Monday’s early trade. The upside might have been triggered by its buyout whispers. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that CVS Health (CVS) was planning to acquire Signify Health to widen its footprint in home-health services. CVS Health is expected to make an offer for Signify in initial bids that are scheduled this week.

Singapore-based AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) was trending 16.8% lower at the time of writing. Shares of the subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group are declining due to subdued trading volumes. HKD seems to be part of the retail-induced frenzy that initially catapulted its stock price to surprising high levels.

Shares of Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) were trading 12.1% down at the last check. There seems to be no definite reason that could have led to the plunge in the gaming and hospitality company’s stock price.

Hong Kong-based AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) was trending 11.3% lower early Monday, largely due to its major investor, CK Group, quitting the stock. This key investor is divesting its remaining stake of around 4% in AMTD IDEA.

Last on the list is Ironsource Ltd. (NYSE: IS), which was trading almost 8.5% down in the pre-market session on Monday. The Israel-based software firm was trading 5.5% up last Friday. There seems to be no definite reason that could have led to the plunge in the company’s stock price.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IS

Market NewsWhy Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
26d ago
U
IS
ironSource Stock: Unjustified Sell-Off Presents a Solid Opportunity
IS
Why Did ironSource Shares Plunge More Than 17%?
IS
More IS Latest News >

